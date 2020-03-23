Tang Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. G1 Therapeutics makes up 0.5% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of G1 Therapeutics worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 702.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,018. The company has a market cap of $406.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

