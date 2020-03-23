Tang Capital Management LLC Invests $32.07 Million in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,068,000. Evolus comprises about 3.8% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 7.88% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,804. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.97. Evolus Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

