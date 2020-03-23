Tang Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,897,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $17.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $455.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,135. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

