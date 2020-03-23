Tang Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tang Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio comprises approximately 0.3% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of IVERIC bio worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 284,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,125. The company has a market cap of $149.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.29. IVERIC bio Inc has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.