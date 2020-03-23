Tang Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Tang Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. NuCana comprises approximately 0.2% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of NuCana worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuCana stock remained flat at $$4.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.93. NuCana PLC has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $18.95.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80). Research analysts forecast that NuCana PLC will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

