Tang Kevin C Acquires 281,003 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tang Kevin C boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 739.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,003 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics makes up 88.8% of Tang Kevin C’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tang Kevin C owned approximately 0.35% of Heron Therapeutics worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 663,063 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 410,944 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

