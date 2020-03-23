Tap Price Tops $0.0984 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $132,157.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.04124610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00037794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013221 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.