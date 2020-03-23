Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. 709,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $79,565,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $5,239,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

