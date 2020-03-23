Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Target worth $80,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $97.61. 698,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

