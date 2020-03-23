Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.3% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.