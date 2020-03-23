Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.00. 2,821,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.