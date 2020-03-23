Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TARO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. 85,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

