TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Position Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 304.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. 3,575,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

