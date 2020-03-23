TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $112,434.55 and $4,868.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

