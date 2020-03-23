Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 474.70 ($6.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.59 million and a P/E ratio of 37.38. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.44.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

