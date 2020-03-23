Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $231.41. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.