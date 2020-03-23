Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telenav by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telenav by 154.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 95,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Telenav by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Telenav by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telenav in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

