Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

TEG opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339 ($4.46).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.