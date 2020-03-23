Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a market cap of $85.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.46).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

