Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Tennant worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tennant by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,978. Tennant has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNC. Sidoti began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

