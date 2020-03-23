Tenzing Global Management LLC Acquires 1,950,000 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. COMSCORE comprises 7.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 4.78% of COMSCORE worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

SCOR stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $1.93. 623,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,089. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.