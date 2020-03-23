Tenzing Global Management LLC Boosts Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up 12.3% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Yelp worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.51. 1,366,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,328. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.