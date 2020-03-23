Tenzing Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Sailpoint Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sailpoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. 1,361,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

