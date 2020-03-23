Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo accounts for 5.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 2.27% of Gogo worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 3,594,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,841. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $238.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

