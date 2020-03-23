Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 6.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,333,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $128,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 47,715,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,061,922. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

