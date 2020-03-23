Tenzing Global Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Enphase Energy comprises 1.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

