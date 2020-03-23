Tenzing Global Management LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. GoPro accounts for 0.7% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GoPro worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 4,033,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $386.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

