Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 127.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $215,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Teradata stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

