Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 313,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $44.29 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.