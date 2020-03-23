Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Teradyne worth $189,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.22. 36,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,644. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.