Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.41 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $56.41 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, DigiFinex, Binance and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Binance, LBank, CoinTiger, Liqui, IDCM, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, BitMart, DragonEX, FCoin, Bittrex, Coinut, OOOBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, TOPBTC, CoinBene, ABCC, QBTC, ZB.COM, Iquant, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, TDAX, UEX, Kryptono, MBAex, Kucoin, BitForex, BtcTurk, BigONE, HitBTC, Kraken, C2CX, IDAX, EXX, B2BX, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

