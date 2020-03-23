Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.