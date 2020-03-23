The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,951,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282,779. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.