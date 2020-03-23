The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. 33,880,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,886,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

