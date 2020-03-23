The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares valued at $255,949. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $33.28 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.