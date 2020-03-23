Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Purchased by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Theravance Biopharma makes up 0.4% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Theravance Biopharma worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,459,000. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after buying an additional 259,722 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 452,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.