Theta Fuel Market Cap Tops $6.28 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $839,910.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005824 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

