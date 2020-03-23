THETA Reaches Market Cap of $59.41 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, THETA has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $59.41 million and $4.16 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, WazirX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Huobi, Upbit, Coinbit, WazirX, Bithumb, Hotbit, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

