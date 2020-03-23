Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,922.30

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $13,922.30 and approximately $6,627.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032967 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00091591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.38 or 1.00388041 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00077882 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000800 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

