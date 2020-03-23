Think Investments LP Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,034,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Aurora Cannabis accounts for about 1.6% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Aurora Cannabis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 17.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 30,335,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,878,629. The company has a market cap of $797.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.09. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.