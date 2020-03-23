Think Investments LP Purchases 9,500 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Think Investments LP boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 12.0% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned 0.30% of Insulet worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Insulet by 244,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

