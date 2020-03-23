Think Investments LP Takes Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. CarGurus makes up about 1.9% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Think Investments LP owned about 0.13% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.14. 2,470,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,262 shares of company stock valued at $12,510,495 in the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

