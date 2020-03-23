Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,550 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,115.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,486,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $43.02 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.