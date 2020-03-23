Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.48% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TBNK opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.73. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

