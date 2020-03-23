Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 13,586 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE IP opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

