Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 17,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

