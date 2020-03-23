Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Ferro worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ferro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferro by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,697,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ferro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

