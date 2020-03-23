Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after acquiring an additional 183,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Nomura cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

