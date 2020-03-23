Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Nanometrics worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 759,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 779,477 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 335,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 406,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.38 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

