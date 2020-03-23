Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Franks International worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Franks International by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franks International in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Franks International alerts:

NYSE:FI opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.62. Franks International NV has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.08 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.